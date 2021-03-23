Woman, 19, charged in connection with store robbery near Dundas and Broadview

A 19-year-old woman is facing charges in connection with an alleged robbery at a store in the Dundas Street East and Broadview Avenue area yesterday.
Police were called to a retail store in the area on Monday, March 22, after a woman allegedly tried to leave without paying for several items.
According to police, a store employee approached the woman and was assaulted, causing minor injuries. Police alleged the woman took a necklace off the employee and then fled the area on foot.
Police officers from 55 Division were on the scene quickly and arrested a woman.
Tyrell Schultz, 19, is charged with robbery and disguise with intent.
