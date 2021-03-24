Centennial College students present COVID Conversations podcast series this week

The COVID-19 pandemic is now in its second year in Toronto. To help people between the ages of 18 to 32 cope, Centennial College Public Relations students, with the support of the City of Toronto, are presenting a COVID Conversations podcast this week.

By JAYSON DIMAANO

The post-graduate Public Relations students at Centennial College Story Arts Centre have kicked off their COVID Conversations podcast series this month.

The podcast is aimed at Torontonians aged 18 to 32, and has the support from the City of Toronto.

Topics covered will include living safely with family and roommates, financial instability, mental health concerns, online learning and overall wellness and self-care, said a press release about the podcasts.

“The City supports the work of Centennial College’s public relations students in finding creative ways to address the unique issues facing Millennials and Gen Z throughout this pandemic,” said Brad Ross, Chief Communications Officer for City of Toronto in the release.

He added that he hopes the podcasts reach their stated audience and help start the important conversations need to guide people through the challenges they may be dealing with as the COVID-19 pandemic moves into its second year.

The first podcast was on March 22, and they will continue until March 26.

One podcast episode is released each day, and they are as follows:

Episode 1 – Living with family/roommates during COVID-19 with guest expert Ph.D. candidate Isha Berry.

Episode 2 – Money matters with guest expert Dr. Tulsi Dharel.

Episode 3 – COVID-19 and your mental health with Dr. Sarah Park.

Episode 4 – Four ways to beat COVID-19 fatigue with online learning and productivity expert Rick Ezekiel.

Episode 5 – Balancing act: The importance of self-care during COVID-19 with health and wellness expert Bindia Darshan.

All the podcasts will be available through Centennial College’s website , SoundCloud , Apple Podcast , Google Podcast and Spotify .

People are encouraged to listen in and share the podcast on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter, using the hashtag #COVIDConversations