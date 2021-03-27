Beach Memories: Historic tours of the community this year will depend on level of public interest

Gene Domagala is shown leading a heritage walk on Canada Day of 2017 in this Beach Metro News file photo.

By GENE DOMAGALA

This column is dedicated to my great grandchildren Rowen and Rhys.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic crisis, many events have been postponed. However, in the case of the historic tours of the Beach and East Toronto area, they are still ready to go.

However, this will all depend on the general public in the community.

I would like your input and comments on the subject of my East End Historic Tours.

The events will be happening later in the year, but it all depends on the COVID-19 health and safety rules from public health and the province. These rules have to be obeyed for everyone’s health and well-being.

I am planning for afternoon tours starting at 1 p.m.

The first one will be on Queen Street East and will meet at the library and go east to the R.C. Harris Water Treatment Plant.

There will be another tour heading west along Queen to the Ashbridge Estate. There is a third planned for the Kew Beach area, which will include a walk down to the Boardwalk. I’m also planning a tour for Danforth Avenue from Woodbine Avenue to Dawes Road.

Other tours are planned for Kingston Road between Victoria Park Avenue and Main Street; St. John’s Norway Cemetery; and one along Main Street between Danforth Avenue and Community Centre 55 at Swanwick Avenue.

The amount of people on each walk will be limited to 10. Participants will have to sign up in advance for the walk they prefer. Please send me your name and address, and it will be first-come, first-served for the walk registration.

I must repeat that for these walks to be able to take place we must know if there is enough interest, and your suggestions and ideas would be appreciated.

The walks will be later this year, and the dates depend on the COVID-19 public health conditions.

Please let Beach Metro News editor Alan Shackleton know if you would like to be on one of these historic walks. You can email Alan at alan@beachmetro.com or send your interest by regular mail to Beach Metro News, 2196 Gerrard St. E., Toronto, ON, M4E 2C7, and the information will be passed on to me.

Beach Metro News is not organizing these historic walks, I am, but the paper is helping me to determine how much public interest there is in holding them later this year.

Due to health guidelines, we may have to wear masks while on these tours and keep safe social distances. We will work out final details once I know the interest and safe dates on which to hold the walks.

There will be more information on the walks in upcoming editions of Beach Metro News.

I want to remind residents history is alive in the Beach, and so is the Beach and East Toronto Historical Society.