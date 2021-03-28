Deja Views: Looking back to Enrico’s Pizza in the 1970s

Ann Patterson took the above image of Enrico's Pizza on Queen Street East, just west of Elmer Avenue, in the late 1970s. The pizza parlour is now home to Corso Shoes.

By DAVID VAN DYKE

I am delighted to share another image from Ann Patterson in this edition of Deja Views.

Ann and her then husband ran Carter & Carter Photography on Queen Street East in the mid to late 1970s. Enrico’s Pizza was across the street from their business, close to Elmer Avenue, on the sunny side.

I’m curious if they sold gluten-free slices.

Anyway, thank you Ann for your wonderful photos!

Do you have any old photos of businesses that operated on Queen Street East that you’d like to share with our readership? Please contact me gdvandyke61@gmail.com