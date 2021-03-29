Child pornography investigation results in arrest of man in Woodbine and Danforth avenues area

Toronto police have announced the arrest of a man in connection with a child pornography investigation.

Toronto police have announced the arrest of a man in the Woodbine and Danforth avenues area in connection with a child pornography investigation.

On Thursday, March 4, members of the Toronto Police Service’s Child Exploitation Section executed two search warrants in the area, police said in the March 29 press release announcing the arrest.

Police allege an online user contacted girls between the ages of 12 and 16 for a sexual purpose. According to police, online payments were allegedly made by an online user in exchange for live viewings of child sexual abuse material.

Mahesh Bisesar, 40, of Toronto, was arrested and charged with making child pornography, luring a child, making an arrangement to commit the offence of making child pornography, possession of child pornography and accessing child pornography.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-8500, or anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 416-222-8477 or online at https://www.222tips.com

Reporting can also be made at Canada’s National Tipline for Reporting the Online Sexual Exploitation of Children at https://www.cybertip.ca/app/en/