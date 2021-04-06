Five East Toronto high schools closed due to high COVID-19 case counts

A number of high schools and elementary schools in East Toronto are closed today on the advice of Toronto Public Health due to high COVID-19 numbers.

Five East Toronto high schools have been closed this week due to COVID-19 outbreaks.

The closures of Neil McNeil Catholic High School, Danforth Collegiate and Technical Institute, St. Patrick Catholic High School, East York Collegiate Institute and Riverdale Collegiate Institute took place on the advice of Toronto Public Health (TPH) on the evening of Monday, April 5.

Students across both the Toronto District School Board (TDSB) and Toronto Catholic District School Board (TCDSB) had been scheduled to return to classes on April 6 after the end of the four-day Easter holiday.

Including the five local high schools, a number of East Toronto elementary schools were also ordered closed by Toronto Public Health last night. Those schools include D.A. Morrison Middle School, St. Brigid Catholic School, and Ecole elementaire catholique George Etienne-Carter on Gainsborough Road.

In total, 22 schools were ordered shut by Toronto Public Health on April 5. Those closures are in addition to six other schools that had already been advised to close.

All involved students at the affected schools will now be switching to remote learning.

Also on April 5, the Peel Region Board of Health ordered all schools shut in the region due the spread of COVID-19.

In a statement sent CBC News last night, Dr. Vinita Dubey, associate medical officer of health for Toronto Public Health, said:

“Each COVID-19 case in a school requires a careful investigation to determine the potential risk to other individuals in that setting, and based on the findings of the investigation, decisions are then made on how best to protect the staff and students in the school, including dismissing some cohorts or all cohorts TPH continues to work closely with the school boards and will keep the school informed as soon as the reopening date is confirmed.”

For more information on COVID-19 cases in TDSB schools, please go to https://tdsb.on.ca/In-Person-Learning/COVID-19-Advisories

For more information on COVID-19 cases in TCDSB schools, please go to https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/e/2PACX-1vR4fnRpWN-7TxlNyW0oOoC9BKUGTm8sp-JdDcCYBwcmfTjnWEQKKJRNiaQtOA6RoOp27mTa3e_JRumy/pubhtml?gid=458011542&rm=minimal&chrome=false&headers=false&gid=0