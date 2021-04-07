Community cleanup of Glen Stewart Ravine cancelled due to COVID-19 restrictions

An example of a children's poster on the Friends of Glen Stewart Ravine's Facebook page.

The increasing number of COVID-19 cases in Toronto has led the Friends of Glen Stewart Ravine to cancel a planned cleanup of the area this weekend.

“Due to recent COVID-19 restrictions we are postponing our cleanup,” the group said on its Facebook page. “Continue to pick up litter as you walk through, but only from the path.”

The group had originally planned their Annual Spring Cleanup of the ravine for the morning of Sunday, April 11.

However, it was announced on the group’s Facebook site on April 6 that the event was being cancelled due to COVID-19 safety protocols.

The cleanup has been an annual event designed to show some much-needed attention to the large ravine located between Kingston Road and Queen Street East in the Beach.

It has been heavily used over the past year as people seek ways to get outdoors during the continuing pandemic.

“Unfortunately, some of them have left behind ‘traces’ of their presence,” said the Friends group in a release.

A planned poster contest for kids, however, is still taking place.

To raise awareness of the need to protect the ravine, children are invited to take part in a poster contest. Kids can post the colourful poosters they make to the Friends of Glen Stewart Ravine’s social media.

Some of the suggested messages young poster-makers could use are “Please Stay on the Trails”, “Please Keep Your Dogs Leashed”, “Litter Hurts” and “Help Save Our Ravine”.

For more info on the poster contest, please visit Friends of Glen Stewart Ravine on Facebook.