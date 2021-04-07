Man sought in connection with store robbery near Danforth and Greenwood

Toronto police have identified a man wanted in connection with a store robbery in the Danforth and Greenwood avenues area earlier this year.
According to police, a man entered a store in the area on Jan. 21 wearing a balaclava mask and approached the checkout counter. He pointed his covered hand towards the employee at the counter, suggesting he had a weapon, and demanded cash, police alleged in an April 7 press release.
The man then took the cash and fled the area, police alleged.
Police said the same man is also wanted in connection with an alleged home invasion and assault that took place earlier.
Devon Caesar, 32, of Toronto, is being sought on a number of charges including robbery, assault causing bodily harm, forcible entry and uttering threats.
Police said he should be considered dangerous and should not be approached. Any who spots him should call 9-1-1.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Hold Up Squad at 416-808-7350, or anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 416-222-8477, or online at https://www.222tips.com
Did you enjoy this article? If so, you may consider becoming a Voluntary Subscriber to the Beach Metro Community News and help us continue providing the community with more local content such as this. For over 40 years, our staff have worked hard to be the eyes and ears in your community, inform you of upcoming events, and let you know what and who’s making a difference. We cover the big stories as well as the little things that often matter the most. CLICK HERE to support Beach Metro News.