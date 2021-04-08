Danforth Avenue closed between Dawes and Victoria Park for crash investigation

Danforth Avenue between Dawes Road and Victoria Park Avenue is closed this morning (Thursday, April 8) while police investigate a two-vehicle collision.
The crash took place in the eastbound lanes of Danforth Avenue just east of Luttrell Avenue at approximately 9 a.m.
Injuries in the side-swipe crash between a white van and a white Chrysler sedan appeared to be minor.
Danforth Avenue is expected to remain closed for most of this morning while the crash is investigated.
UPDATE: Toronto police announced just before 11:30 a.m. on April 8 that Danforth Avenue had been reopened between Dawes and Victoria Park.
Did you enjoy this article? If so, you may consider becoming a Voluntary Subscriber to the Beach Metro Community News and help us continue providing the community with more local content such as this. For over 40 years, our staff have worked hard to be the eyes and ears in your community, inform you of upcoming events, and let you know what and who’s making a difference. We cover the big stories as well as the little things that often matter the most. CLICK HERE to support Beach Metro News.