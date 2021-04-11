Deja Views: Back in time on Elmer Avenue

The photo above depicts the house at 75 Elmer Ave. designed and built by Herbert Wellard Waters in 1908-1909. Inset photo shows the house as it now looks.

By DAVID VAN DYKE

The Waters family arrived from Croydon, England to the Beach in 1888. The house was situated half way up the street to Norway Avenue, which was just a footpath at this time.

Up the hill towards the path, Mr. Waters had many greenhouses that eventually were moved to the Waters’ farm at Morningside and Kingston roads in Scarborough.

Mr. Waters is the great uncle to the gentleman who sent me this incredible historical photograph. Thank you Pat Buchanan for sharing this with our readership. We can look forward to several more in the coming months

