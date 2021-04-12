Metrolinx work on rail corridor west of Main Street continues this week

Metrolinx will be continuing work in the East Toronto area this week in relation to the tracks along the Lakeshore East rail corridor.
Last week trees were cleared alongside the tracks’ right-of-way between Wildwood Crescent and Woodbine Avenue for a fiber optic cable and a new manhole.
For the week of April 12 work is expected to include trenching from Pape Avenue to Gerrard Street East along the rail right-of-way.
There will be removal of trees and vegetation along the area to make room for the fibre optic cable, Metrolinx said.
“Additional overnight work includes relocating existing Bell and CN conduits between Main Street and Norwood Road, installing new manholes at Woodbine Avenue, Pape Avenue, Gerrard Street East and Kildonan Drive, as well as completing existing infrastructure breakouts at Greenwood Avenue and Thora Avenue,” Metrolinx said.
“Due to the nature of this work noise, dust, vibration and site lighting can be anticipated during the overnight period between the hours of 9 p.m. to 6 p.m.”
For ongoing information on Metrolinx work plans along the Lakeshore East rail corridor, please visit http://www.metrolinx.com/en/greaterregion/projects/lakeshoreeast-go-expansion.aspx
