Police seek help locating missing woman, 62, last seen near Gerrard and Greenwood

Toronto police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 62-year-old woman last seen in the Gerrard Street East and Greenwood Avenue area on Friday, April 9.
Sulinder Kaur Gill is described as five-feet, six-inches tall, with a large build and long black hair that is usually worn in a bun. She uses a cane to assist with walking.
Police believe she may be driving a 2020 white Honda Civic with Ontario License plate CRJD 504.
Police are concerned for her safety and are asking anyone who may have seen her as has information on where she is to contact 55 Division officers at 416-808-5500. Police can also be contacted anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 416-222-8477 or online at https://www.222tips.com
Did you enjoy this article? If so, you may consider becoming a Voluntary Subscriber to the Beach Metro Community News and help us continue providing the community with more local content such as this. For over 40 years, our staff have worked hard to be the eyes and ears in your community, inform you of upcoming events, and let you know what and who’s making a difference. We cover the big stories as well as the little things that often matter the most. CLICK HERE to support Beach Metro News.