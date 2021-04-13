Police seek help locating missing woman, 62, last seen near Gerrard and Greenwood

Sulinder Kaur Gill, 62, was last seen near Gerrard Street East and Greenwood Avenue on Friday, April 9.

Toronto police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 62-year-old woman last seen in the Gerrard Street East and Greenwood Avenue area on Friday, April 9.

Sulinder Kaur Gill is described as five-feet, six-inches tall, with a large build and long black hair that is usually worn in a bun. She uses a cane to assist with walking.

Police believe she may be driving a 2020 white Honda Civic with Ontario License plate CRJD 504.

Police are concerned for her safety and are asking anyone who may have seen her as has information on where she is to contact 55 Division officers at 416-808-5500. Police can also be contacted anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 416-222-8477 or online at https://www.222tips.com