Public’s help sought finding missing boy, 13, last seen in southwest Scarborough

Toronto police are asking for the public help’s in locating a missing 13-year-old boy who last seen Tuesday, April 13, afternoon in the southwest Scarborough area.
Maques McMullen, 13, was last seen at 3:30 p.m. yesterday in the Danforth and Sneath avenues area, which is just east of Victoria Park Avenue.
Police are concerned for his safety, a press release issued on the afternoon of April 14 said.
McMullen is described as five-feet, six-inches tall, weighing 170 pounds, with shoulder-length brown hair and brown eyes.
He was last seen wearing a black ski mask rolled down, black Nike sweater with a zipper, black Champion track pants, black Nike Jordan shoes, and a Champion bag.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police in 41 Division at 416-808-4100, or anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 416-222-8477 or online at https://www.222tips.com
