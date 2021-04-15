Police seek public’s help finding missing man, 54, last seen in East York

Toronto police are seeking the public’s assistance locating a missing man last seen in East York.
Paul Daly, 54, was last seen on Thursday, April 8, in the Woodbine Avenue and O’Connor Drive area.
He is described as five-feet, four-inches tall, with a slim build and straight brown hair.
Police said in a release issued early on the morning of April 15 that they are concerned for his safety.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police in 55 Division at 416-808-5500, or anonymously to Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477 or online at https://www.222tips.com
Did you enjoy this article? If so, you may consider becoming a Voluntary Subscriber to the Beach Metro Community News and help us continue providing the community with more local content such as this. For over 40 years, our staff have worked hard to be the eyes and ears in your community, inform you of upcoming events, and let you know what and who’s making a difference. We cover the big stories as well as the little things that often matter the most. CLICK HERE to support Beach Metro News.