Police seek public’s help finding missing man, 54, last seen in East York

Paul Daly, 54, was last seen on Thursday, April 8, in the Woodbine Avenue and O'Connor Drive area.

Toronto police are seeking the public’s assistance locating a missing man last seen in East York.

Paul Daly, 54, was last seen on Thursday, April 8, in the Woodbine Avenue and O’Connor Drive area.

He is described as five-feet, four-inches tall, with a slim build and straight brown hair.

Police said in a release issued early on the morning of April 15 that they are concerned for his safety.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police in 55 Division at 416-808-5500, or anonymously to Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477 or online at https://www.222tips.com