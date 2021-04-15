Winter Stations moves off Woodbine Beach for 2021 as new locations and dates for displays revealed

The Winter Stations art installation Arc de Blob will be hosted by the Beach Village BIA some time this summer, though an exact location has yet to be determined.

Just call them Spring (or Summer) Stations.

The organizers of the annual Winter Stations outdoor art festival have revealed a modified schedule for this year due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Instead of the art installations being placed along Woodbine Beach, as is traditionally done from February to the end of March, this year’s event will see new locations and display dates for the art.

Only one of those locations will be in the Beach community.

“The Beach will always be our home and we have every intention of returning on Family Day in 2022,” said Winter Stations organizers in an April 15 press releases officially announcing the changes to this year’s exhibit.

“While the spirit of Winter Stations will always reside in the colder months, along the shorelines of Lake Ontario, the circumstances of the last year have forced us to be creative,” the press release said. “We’d like to thank our partners at the City, our colleagues in the Parks department, our sponsors, and all of the artists for their patience and understanding.”

The modified plan for this spring and summer will some of the five winning art installations for 2021 set up at in the Distillery District, the Graywood Development site at 33 Parliament St., and at a local site to be determined by the Beach Village BIA in the summer.

The winning Winter Stations designs for 2021 were Arc de Blob from Austria and the United Kingdom; From Small Beginnings from the United Kingdom; The Epitonium from Iran; THROBBER from Germany; and Embrace from Oakville’s Sheridan College. There were more than 400 submissions from around the world for this year’s event.

From May 6 to late June, Spring Stations at the Distillery District will feature ARc de Blob, From Small Beginnings, and The Epitonium installations.

Also from May 6 to late June, the site at 33 Parliament St. (just southwest of the Distillery District) will be home to the THROBBER installation.

In the summer months, Arc de Blob will be hosted by the Beach Village BIA though an exact location and dates have yet to be determined.

“These dates were chosen to align with the end of the (Ontario) stay-at-home order. Should public health officials choose to extend the order, we may adjust our start dates,” warned the organizers.

“That said, we recognize the ever-increasing importance of outdoor settings and look forward to offering a fun and safe activity for Torontonians to enjoy. We encourage everyone who visits the stations to do so on their own, or with members of their own household and to practice social distancing while at a station.”

A location and time to display the installation designed by Sheridan College students, Embrace, is still being finalized with the team at the college, said Winter Stations organizers.

Additionally, a digital version of the Winter Stations Opening Night Pecha Kucha is slated for Wednesday, April 21 at 7 p.m. Members of the public are invited to meet the artists and learn about their winning designs from the comfort of their homes at this event on Zoom. It will hosted by Beaches-East York Councillor Brad Bradford and Tiffany Pratt in partnership with sponsors.

To register to attend the virtual Pecha Kucha, please visit https://winterstations.com and complete the registration form. Attendance is free.

For more information on the winning designs for the 2021 Winter Stations, please see our earlier story at: https://www.beachmetro.com/2021/01/22/winter-stations-2021-winners-named-but-exact-date-of-exhibition-on-woodbine-beach-yet-to-be-determined/