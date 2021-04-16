East Toronto Health Partners set to host Community Webinar on COVID-19 Vaccine

East Toronto Health Partners (ETHP) (OHT) will host a Community Webinar on the COVID-19 Vaccine on the evening of April 20.

East Toronto Health Partners (ETHP), the Ontario Health Team (OHT) serving East Toronto, will host a Community Webinar on the COVID-19 Vaccine next week.

The webinar, set for 6 p.m. on Tuesday, April 20, aims to address issues of vaccine hesitancy. It is the first in a monthly series hosted by ETHP on the issue.

Those attending the April 20 online event will hear from Dr. Jeff Powis, medical director of infection prevention and control at Michael Garron Hospital; Dr. Karen Chu, family physician and member of East Toronto Family Practice Network; and Sohelia Bonhi, community outreach worker at The Neighbourhood Group. It will be moderated by Dr. Kathryn Nichol, president and CEO of VHA Home HealthCare.

The webinar will also aims to outline what populations are currently eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine, and where and how these individuals may receive the vaccine.

The event is free and open to all, but people wishing to attend must pre-register at ethp.ca/vaccinewebinar